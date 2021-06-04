New flights from Boise to north end of Seattle area finally set to start

This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the Boise area, we told you about a plan to add a flight from Boise to a secondary airport in the Seattle metro area.

But the flights never took off amid a slow year of air travel.

Now, Alaska Airlines says it will finally get the flight back up and running, starting this fall.

The service, to Paine Field in Everett, gives folks traveling to Seattle a way to more quickly access portions of the Puget Sound region from north of Seattle. Most flights go into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a major metro airport, to the south of Seattle.

Less traffic pain at Paine

But Alaska Airlines started servicing the smaller Paine Field – which can help travelers avoid the congested road traffic in Seattle, depending on their ultimate destination.

Alaska first started flying into Everett in 2019, but cut all flights there during COVID.

“It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered,” Alaska VPBrett Catlin said. “Our guests love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we’ll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our guests want to fly to the most.”

Alaska will start flying some routes into Paine in June. Then, on September 8th, the roundtrip service from Boise will begin. Alaska will run two flights each weekday in both directions. Monday-Friday, travelers can leave Boise at 7:10am or 7:10pm. Folks can load up in Everett and head for Boise at either 7am or 7pm. The cadence would allow business travellers to make a “same day” roundtrip in either direction.

With the Everett flight, and all the other recent additions to service, the Boise Airport will fly nonstop direct to 27 airports.