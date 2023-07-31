New fire burning around 6 acres near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho — A new fire called the "Sixty Fire" is burning about 6.6 acres in the Cascade area. It's 30% contained at the moment and crews hope to have full control by the end of the day.

On Sunday, the Idaho Department of Lands said multiple structures were threatened. The Valley County Sheriff's office is currently working on evacuation efforts, advising that residents are still in a "SET" stage. The sheriff's office also urging that only residents and firefighters are allowed in the area.

The blaze is centralized around the timber rim subdivision South of Sixty Lane to the east, north of Round Valley road.

SITPA Forest Protective District is part of an effort to attack the fire by air. Two single engine air tankers, one type-1 helicopter and a 20-person hand crew and Water Tenders are currently working to douse the flames.

More resources like a Type-1 Hot Shot crew, Fire Investigators, and additional aircrafts will arrive later on July 31 to help speed along the process.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire officials would also like to remind citizens to never fly drones near wildfires due to interference with fire aircrafts.