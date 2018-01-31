New downtown Boise parking regulations go into effect February 1st

BOISE, ID - New parking regulations, approved by the Boise City Council late last year, will go into effect Thursday, February 1st.

The changes are intended to encourage long-term parking in six public garages or in downtown’s periphery -- in order to free up street and metered parking for short-term parking, officials said.

“By right-pricing garage and street parking, we can make more effective use of the entire parking system and create more turnover for on-street parking for those making short visits to our downtown businesses,” said Craig Croner, City of Boise Administrative Services Senior Manager.

The new regulations include increasing meter rates and enforcement hours in zones 1 and 2 (see map) in downtown Boise’s inner core. Zone 3, in more peripheral areas of downtown, will not be affected.

The regulations also increase parking fines and allow special ePermits for downtown workers.

The changes also establish Saturday enforcement in Zones 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a reduced 50-cents per hour meter rate and a two-hour time limit.

New Enforcement Hours

Zone 1 and 2

o Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

o Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Zone 3 (no change)

o Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Meter Rates

Monday – Friday Zone 1

o $2 for the first hour

o $3 for the second hour

Monday – Friday Zone 2

o $1.25 for the first hour

o $2 for the second hour

Saturday - Zone 1 and 2

o 50 cents for the first and second hour

o Two-hour parking limit

Monday – Friday Zone 3 (no change)

o 50 cents for the first and second hour

o $1 for the third and fourth hour

New Parking Fines:

Expired Meter Violation, $20

Time Zone Violation, $25

Hazard Violation, $60

Accessible Violation, $150

Individuals who are employed in the downtown core can purchase a parking permit that will allow unlimited parking in Zone 3 after 3 p.m. daily. Called the Twilight E-Permit, the pass is aimed to accommodate service workers and will be available from the City of Boise for $15 per month with proof of employment. Those interested can apply on-line at: dfa.cityofboise.org.

Free parking options in downtown are still available to the public. The “20-minute free” button at all meters will remain available along with the first hour of free parking at CCDC garage locations.

Officials say revenue generated from parking will be used to fund transportation initiatives around the city, including improving alternative options such as shuttle and park-and-ride programs.



