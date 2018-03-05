New Domestic Violence Bill Removes Guns From Offenders

Boise, (ID) - A bill designed to keep firearms out of the hands of those convicted of domestic violence crimes will go before the house this week.

Representative Melissa Wintrow of Boise, introduced the legislation. She says that the bill is about "creating safety in our homes, and can prevent fatalities that we can not reverse."

The bill applies to people who are already prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing a firearm.

28 other states have already passed similar legislation.