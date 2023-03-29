New documents in Kohberger case reveal "internal affairs investigation"

Court documents have been filed blocking the release of any information related to Brady/Giglio material in the State's case against Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

A Giglio or Brady list is a list compiled, usually by a prosecutor's office or a police department, containing the names and details of law enforcement officers. Under the law, police officers are considered team members of the prosecution.

In the case of Kohberger, an internal affairs investigation involving one of the officers connected to in the case could impeach the officer as a credible witness.

Documents of protection were filed on Monday, March 27, prohibiting anyone to discuss the contents of the internal affairs investigation material.

Material may or may not be relevant to the case, as it could be a non-related incident, i.e. domestic violence, speeding, drug use, etc.

Under the law, the prosecution is obligated to disclose any exculpatory evidence to the defense if they are aware of it.