New design launched for Idaho Driver's License

The DMV has started issuing Driver's Licenses with the new design.

According to the press release from the Idaho Transportation Department, the new design was launched today.

“The new license showcases some of Idaho’s best features,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “Idaho’s state bird, the mountain bluebird, is featured prominently. Idahoans will also notice the Sawtooth Mountains and the Idaho Statehouse.”

The new design will be used for all new cards, renewals and replacements from here on out. It will also be used on other state-issued cards, including identification cards, instruction permits and concealed weapons cards.

The new design is said to utilize new technologies and help to prevent counterfeiters and fraud. The last time the Idaho license was updated was in 2016.

Licenses with the old design will remain valid through their printed expiration date.