New COVID-19 cases remain low, but Elmore, Bonneville and Jefferson counties are hot spots

This article was originally written by Rachel Roberts for the Idaho Statesman.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday reported new COVID-19 cases in the low 200s for the third time in the past four days.

Only four counties — Ada (86 new, 50,599 total), Canyon (37 new, 26,072 total), Kootenai (17 new, 17,462 total) and Bonneville (12 new, 14,593 total) — saw their caseloads increase by double figures out of the 212 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide.

Idaho’s seven-day moving average dipped to its lowest point since early September, at 230.9 cases per day. The average has climbed above 300 only once this month.

The counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates are currently Elmore, Bonneville and Jefferson. Those counties have seven-day moving average incidence rates of 28, 21.1 and 17.7 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were added in Bannock (1 new, 104 total) and Bingham (1 new, 73 total) counties. Idaho has lost 2,017 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.09%.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health says the Bingham County death was a woman in her 60s, and the Bannock County death was a man in his 80s.

The other counties adding new cases Friday were Bannock (6 new, 8,577 total), Bingham (2 new, 4,771 total), Boise (3 new, 339 total), Bonner (3 new, 3,181 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,034 total), Elmore (8 new, 1,894 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,117 total), Jefferson (3 new, 2,937 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,557 total), Latah (4 new, 3,019 total), Lemhi (2 new, 521 total), Lewis (2 new, 388 total), Madison (8 new, 7,092 total), Nez Perce (8 new, 3,532 total), Twin Falls (6 new, 9,309 total) and Valley (2 new, 830 total).

LONG-TERM CARE UPDATE

As of Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says there are 2,784 active cases between 55 long-term care facilities, which is down from 3,357 active cases at 65 facilities last week. There are now 264 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Long-term care residents make up about 39% of Idaho’s death toll from the pandemic. To date, 786 residents have died from COVID-19 in Idaho care facilities out of 2,017 coronavirus-related deaths overall.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus among residents and/or staff. For an outbreak to be considered “resolved,” more than 28 days must pass (two incubation periods) without any additional cases associated with the facility.

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing; Boise: Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Park Place Assisted Living, Grace Memory Care, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, St. Luke’s-Elks Sub Acute Rehab, Brooklyn House;

Burley: Parke View Rehab; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Ivy Court, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Garden at Orchard Ridge; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island; Fruitland: Edgewood Spring Creek Fruitland; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Idaho Falls: Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living; Lewiston: Royal Plaza-Lewiston; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center;

Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Aspire-Elk Run, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Ashley Manor-Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Orchards of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Cascadia of Nampa, Sunny Ridge; Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Brookdale Pocatello, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living;

Post Falls: The Bridge at Post Falls; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rigby: The Wildflower of Rigby; Sandpoint: Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: The Canyons Retirement Community, Heritage Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 927,665, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 399,110 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,943 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,361 admissions to the ICU and 10,303 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 15, the health system was reporting 35 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 473 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 15, the health system was reporting 31 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 361 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 11.1%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (1), Borah High (2), Capital High (3), District Services Center (1), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), West Jr. High (3).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 2-April 15: Eagle High (10), Idaho Fine Arts Academy (1), Mountain View High (4), Rocky Mountain High (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (5), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,599, Adams 333, Bannock 8,577, Bear Lake 376, Benewah 660, Bingham 4,771, Blaine 2,330, Boise 339, Bonner 3,181, Bonneville 14,593, Boundary 855, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 26,072, Caribou 681, Cassia 2,923, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,034, Custer 243, Elmore 1,894, Franklin 1,166, Fremont 1,117, Gem 1,742, Gooding 1,295, Idaho 1,180, Jefferson 2,937, Jerome 2,557, Kootenai 17,462, Latah 3,019, Lemhi 521, Lewis 388, Lincoln 498, Madison 7,092, Minidoka 2,319, Nez Perce 3,532, Oneida 353, Owyhee 1,050, Payette 2,493, Power 651, Shoshone 1,062, Teton 1,188, Twin Falls 9,309, Valley 830, Washington 1,211.

