New course geared to help adoption process

Boise, Idaho - Mary is hoping to give a couple of kids a new outlook on life.

"We are foster parents, and we are in the process of adopting," said Mary.

She said the process has been hard.

"When you start the foster process, and you want to help other kids if you have never had experience with PTSD, attachment disorders or even mental health issues now you come into the foster system, and there is a skill gap," she Mary.



One local organization is trying to keep families intact even in the toughest situations.



Rob Johnson a counselor Warm Springs Counseling Center is stepping in to help foster and adoptive families become a strong unit.



"Up to 42 percent of foster parents have disrupted or created a failed placement with the child at least once," said Johnson.

Based on Johnson's research he believes Idaho's statistics are up to four times greater than the national average.

Mary is determined to make her family work.

She said as parents they need more resources and support.



"More hands-on training for specific situations that you are going through," said Mary.

"I've had parents in tears because they have been struggling for years because they haven't found a place for support," said Johnson

Johnson felt compelled to step in and created a workshop.

The three-month course will focus on three topics.

"Trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, reactive attachment disorder and sexualize acting out and play," said Johnson.

"I'm excited because it fits that need that I have been looking for," said Mary.

Mary along with other selfless parents hope this is the missing piece they have been looking for to keep their families intact.