New construction calls for trade workers

"Even though I may like to retire, I can't. People keep calling and say we need this, we need that and when can you do it and it's like sometime between midnight and sun up," said Biff Bade, subcontractor, B & C Northwest Installation & Repairs.

The demand for housing in the Treasure Valley is high.

"It's hard to find a rental for folks and we have people waiting on this house over here to close, this one."

Bade says there's a shortage of people who work in trades.

"From framers to roofers to painters."

West Ada School District offers many programs that teach those trades and even gives students on the job experience,

"Give these students some opportunity to experience as much of that as we can with pouring concrete, framing, siding, windows, doors, every aspect that we can expose them to, give them the knowledge so they're ready to enter the workforce if they choose," said William Albertson, CT Instructor, West Ada School District.

Bade says he's eager to help.

"I'm ready to teach and assist anybody that would like to come on board."