New community shelter opens to Ukrainian refugees

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa community is preparing for Ukrainian refugees with a new community shelter.

The space, located at 304. 16th Ave., used to be a homeless shelter for men, but closed down in March. Now, it's ready to accept new families.

"Well this is the most generous community on the face of the earth and we've known that for a long long time," said Rev. Bill Roscoe, CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission. "The people have stepped up to come alongside of the rescue mission, the alliance for the refugee community, and we're looking forward to seeing people really prosper here and become apart of the Idaho community."

The Office for Idaho Refugees says no Ukrainians have arrived through the refugee resettlement program since the war started in Ukraine, but several families have been granted humanitarian parole and are now living in Idaho.