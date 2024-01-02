Watch Now
News

Actions

New city council members across the Treasure Valley

Nampa Idaho
Idaho News 6
Nampa Idaho
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 13:34:07-05

Two cities in the Treasure Valley will be swearing in new City Council members tonight.

In Nampa, 4 new city council members are expected to be sworn in at the city council meeting at 5:30 pm on Jan. 2.

David Bills of District 3 will need to be confirmed by a council vote at the meeting because he was appointed by Nampa Mayor Debbie King to fill an empty council seat.

The Nampa city council members being sworn in are:

  • Nampa City Council District 2: Natalie Jangula
  • Nampa City Council District 3: David Bills (must be confirmed by council)
  • Nampa City Council District 4: Dale Reynolds
  • Nampa City Council District 6: Sebastian Griffin

The City of Caldwell will also hold a city council meeting tonight at 6 pm where 3 new members will be sworn in.
The Caldwell City Council members being sworn in are:

  • Caldwell City Council Seat 4: Geoff Williams
  • Caldwell City Council Seat 5: Chris Allgood
  • Caldwell City Council Seat 6: Mike Dittenber
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights