New city council members across the Treasure Valley

Two cities in the Treasure Valley will be swearing in new City Council members tonight.

In Nampa, 4 new city council members are expected to be sworn in at the city council meeting at 5:30 pm on Jan. 2.

David Bills of District 3 will need to be confirmed by a council vote at the meeting because he was appointed by Nampa Mayor Debbie King to fill an empty council seat.

The Nampa city council members being sworn in are:



Nampa City Council District 2: Natalie Jangula

Nampa City Council District 3: David Bills (must be confirmed by council)

Nampa City Council District 4: Dale Reynolds

Nampa City Council District 6: Sebastian Griffin

The City of Caldwell will also hold a city council meeting tonight at 6 pm where 3 new members will be sworn in.

The Caldwell City Council members being sworn in are:

