New chairlift opens at Brundage Mountain

Brundage Mountain is celebrating the grand opening of the new Centennial Express High-Speed Quad Chairlift. The change comes as part of Brundage's 10-year improvement plan that launched in 2021.

After 8 months of construction, the new lift replaces a 32-year-old chairlift and serves as the second high-speed chair on the front side of the mountain.

The new chairlift shortens the travel time from the base area to the top of the mountain by about 10 minutes, from 16 minutes to just 6 minutes now, which means more time to enjoy the slopes.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Brundage community,” says Director of Mountain Operations, Dustin Johnson. “The amount of work – and teamwork – that’s gone into this project is incredible. From deconstruction to tower installation – the haul rope splice and safety testing – it’s been a huge project and we’re excited to celebrate its success with the public.”

The grand opening celebration is set for Jan. 5 at the base of the new lift. There will be donuts and coffee for any skiers or snowboarders who plan on lining up to be one of the first to use the new chairlift.

The lift is expected to officially open at 10 am on Jan. 5 after a short dedication ceremony. More information is available at Brundage.com.