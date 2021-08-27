New Boise Police deputy chief selected

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has a new second-in-command. Tammany Brooks will serve as the department's new deputy chief, according to a news release from Boise Police.

Brooks comes from California and says Boise caught his eye during a visit last September. He has 26 years of law enforcement experience and previously served as the police chief of Antioch, California.

"I believe the Treasure Valley is an area that is experiencing an exponential amount of growth and I'm looking forward to actually seeing what we can do to grow the number of police officers that we have so we can adequately serve the community," said Brooks.

The news release says Brooks is expected to start sometime in early October.