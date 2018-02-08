New bill would tweak Idaho's trespassing laws

BOISE, ID - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would add increased fines for trespassing on private property.

The Idaho Statesman reports that House Agricultural Affairs Chairwoman Judy Boyle on Thursday described the state's trespass laws as a "patchwork" and in need of an update.

If approved, Boyle's bill would set trespassing penalties anywhere from $50 to $500, with higher fees for people who intentionally trespass. Additionally, third-time trespass offenses would be charged as a felony.

Boyle, a rancher, says she's experienced trespassing on her property -- and added that the law should protect private property rights.

The House Agricultural Affairs Committee introduced the proposal Thursday. It must now pass a full hearing.

(by Associated Press)

