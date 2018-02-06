New bill would regulate electric bikes in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho would join 27 other states to define and regulate electric bicycles under a newly introduced bill.

Rep. Phylis King, a Democrat from Boise, said Tuesday her legislation would create three categories of e-bikes. If approved, cities and counties would have jurisdiction on setting speed limits for e-bikes, as well as prohibit certain e-bike categories from using bike paths or trails.

King says the state should have a unified approach to regulating e-bikes because they aren't currently defined in Idaho law.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee tentatively agreed to introduce King's bill Tuesday, but several members expressed skepticism about the bill's necessity.

The proposal must now pass a full hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

E-bikes often require the rider to pedal for the electric motor to engage. Some are equipped with a throttle to allow the bike to be propelled without pedaling.