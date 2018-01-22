New bill would change Idaho voter registration requirements

BOISE, ID - Idaho voters would no longer be required to disclose their sex while registering to vote under a proposal recently introduced inside the Idaho Statehouse.

Secretary of State Chief Deputy Tim Hurst told the House State Affairs Committee Monday that information about a voter's sex is unnecessary and isn't used for anything by the state.

Hurst says other states have faced potential lawsuits over not providing enough options for those who don't identify as female or male. Eliminating the option removes the threat of a legal battle.

Currently, residents must provide their full name, sex, address, date of birth, driver's license number or last four digits of their social security number to register to vote.

The proposal must now clear a hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

