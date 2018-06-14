New app makes it easier to call Life Flight Network

A new app could help save lives.



The Life Flight network just made it easier for first responders to request an air ambulance just by pressing one button.



"LFN Respond" is an app that allows first responders to call Life Flight and upload coordinates to the dispatch center.



First responders will be able to continue giving the patient important care during crucial moments.

"And that really helps to expedite calls, instead of a phone call or a radio going through multiple avenues where there's potentially miscommunication or just extra time taking place, they can just call us directly through the app and it comes directly through our comm center," said Heather Borron, Life Flight Network Nurse.

Only first responders are allowed to use the app.

To celebrate it's 40th anniversary, life flight network is offering forty dollar memberships through Labor Day.