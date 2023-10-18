New Airline Routes coming to Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers in Idaho will soon have new options at the Boise Airport, a new airline offering nonstop flights to Minneapolis.

On October 17 it was announced that Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based airline, will be expanding airline service from Boise to the Twin Cities of Minnesota starting in the Summer of 2024.

Sun Country Airlines will be the ninth commercial airline with service out of the Boise Airport. Tickets to MSP (Minneapolis/St. Paul) from Boise start at just $79, with flights for June 19, 2024 available to book now.