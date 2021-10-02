Nevada takes control in the third defeating Boise State 41-31 on the blue

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation was fired up for a rare home game as fans took advantage of the perfect weather to come out and support the Broncos.

But the second half did not go well for Boise State starting with the first snap of the third quarter, Hank Bachmeier was sacked and fumbled.

Nevada would take advantage of the turnover scoring a 12-yard touchdown run and taking the lead 28-21, Nevada would never look back and they beat the Broncos 41-31 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is now 2-3 and the loss drops them to 1-1 in the Mountain West, next Saturday Boise State makes the trip to Provo to play the 13th ranked BYU Cougars.

The day started out with a lot of energy as fans were soaking up the sun gearing up for the big matchup.

"It is so amazing to be able to be playing during primetime and we are delighted to be out here early in the morning experiencing the beautiful sunshine," said Boise State fan Craig Osborne. "By the way have we ever had better weather for all the home games that we have had this year, go Broncos."

The Broncos would give fans several reasons to cheer in the first half as Bachmeier threw three touchdowns and Khalil Shakir made an incredible one-handed grab in the endzone over two defenders.

But the Broncos also struggled to stop Carson Strong and the Nevada Wolfpack so when the turnovers started piling up in the second half Boise State the Wolfpack took advantage with a 14-point lead.

Hank Bachmeier went 34-48 for 388 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, but the Broncos had a difficult time protecting Bachmeier and a couple of bad snaps hurt the Broncos, they turned it over three times and didn't force any turnovers.

Tomorrow we will have reactions from Coach Avalos and some of the players and the Broncos find themselves in an unusual position with a losing record five games into the season.