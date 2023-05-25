Network outages causing closures or limited services in many Boise locations

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise, on their Twitter account, has announced that the city is experiencing network issues, including phone and internet outages, causing many of the city offices and businesses to close early.

Critical services such as the Boise Police Department, the Boise Fire Department and the Boise Airport have uninterrupted service and are not impacted by the network outages.

Recreational activities that do not require significant network connectivity remain open, though may have limited services.

This is a developing story.