Network outages causing closures or limited services in many Boise locations

Emergency Services remain fully operational
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 14:46:22-04

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise, on their Twitter account, has announced that the city is experiencing network issues, including phone and internet outages, causing many of the city offices and businesses to close early.

Critical services such as the Boise Police Department, the Boise Fire Department and the Boise Airport have uninterrupted service and are not impacted by the network outages.

Recreational activities that do not require significant network connectivity remain open, though may have limited services.

This is a developing story.

