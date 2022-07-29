Need some weekend entertainment? Check out the Canyon County Fair

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you're in need for some family-friendly entertainment this weekend, you're in luck. The Canyon County Fair is back for another year, with concerts, comedians, a carnival, ag events and more.

Concert headliners this year include Jordan Davis on Friday, popular artist Flo Rida on Saturday, and Banda Renovacion on Sunday.

Also happening Sunday, is the annual Latino Fair Festival, that showcases folkloric dancing, traditional Aztec and Spanish Flamenco dancing and musical performances.

Admission is $8.00 and $6.00 for adults. Carnival rides and concerts will cost you extra.

To find tickets to the fair and other events, click here.