NCAA tournament impacts Boise positively

BOISE - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has left the Treasure Valley, but the impact from the huge weekend will have a positive impact for months and maybe years to come.

Hotels and restaurants were packed last week for the basketball tournament and the city says it will hopefully become a regular thing thanks to all the growth in downtown.

"It's all very walkable, there's more hotel rooms for more people to enjoy, it's just a greater downtown Boise experience today than maybe 10 years ago and it's doing things like bringing back Treefort and the NCAA and it really benefits the community economically," said Lynn Hightower, Downtown Boise Association.

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated that the impact of all the basketball teams and fans coming to Boise would amount to close to $15 million.

Next up, Treefort, followed by the X-Games qualifier in June and then the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament returns to Boise in 2021.

The final numbers for the tournament week should be available in about a month.