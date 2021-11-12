Navigating misinformation about different types of vaccines

BOISE, Idaho — With COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots, talking about the different vaccines can get confusing.

Senior Executive Medical Director Drew Oliveira explained how the COVID-19 vaccine can help the pandemic. Oliveira said an increase of vaccines can help lower the COVID-19 infection rate for children, adults and the elderly.

“Anytime we can get vaccinated is our best shot, if you will, at continuing to control the COVID infection. We still have to wear masks, still have to do some of those other things for now, but certainly where we want to start first,” Dr. Oliveira said.

Children five to 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The kid’s vaccine is a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

All three of the adult COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for a booster. Those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are being recommended a booster vaccine two months after their dose.

Pfizer and Moderna boosters are recommended for those 65 and up, 18 and older with chronic conditions, and those in at-risk situations.

When it comes to mixing and matching vaccines, Dr. Oliveira said it all varies on the preference of the individual getting their vaccine. Individuals can schedule their flu shot along with their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

“They do not need to be spaced,” Dr. Oliveira said. “Get all the shots at the same time! Even with other children's vaccinations, a child can get those at the same time as the COVID vaccine.”