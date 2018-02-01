Naturalization test prep at the Nampa Public Library

BOISE, Idaho - Inside the Nampa Public Library, a handful of eligible green card holders are getting a crash course on what it takes to become a U.S. citizen. Catholic Charities of Idaho and the International Rescue Committee have teamed up to hold a ten week series of classes preparing students for the naturalization test.

"They're trying to improve their own lives and their families," said Ramon Martinez of Catholic Charities of Idaho. "They've been going through the process, and this is the last step they are going to go for."

Both nonprofits have been helping people become citizens for years, but most of their work takes place out of their offices in Boise. With high demand for their work in Canyon County, organizers say holding the classes in Nampa are making it easier for those looking for help.

"Last year in our class people were coming from Caldwell, Nampa, and Weizer. So we decided you know what, we can offer another class, so they don't have to drive all the way to Boise," said Rabiou Menzo of the International Rescue Committee.

The Nampa Public Library Isn't the only place where the nonprofits plan to hold their classes. They plan to expand the program to the Boise Library on Collister.

