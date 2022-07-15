YouTuber popular for SCUBA diving goes to the bottom of Lake Mead

A popular YouTuber, known for SCUBA diving and finding interesting items at the bottom of lakes and rivers, didn't need his diving gear at Lake Mead.

Dallas Rowley's YouTube channel "Man + River" recently featured the record low water levels at Lake Mead along with some of the things he found along the dry lakebed that were underwater for decades.

Some of the items he found include fishing lures, sunglasses, cell phones and even boats!

This type of content is not what Rowley's nearly five million YouTube followers are used to seeing.

"It's an interesting entrance into my channel because that's not what I normally do," Rowley says.

He hopes his Lake Mead videos are able to highlight the ongoing water issues in the West to a different audience.

“Overall I’m just trying to be the person that shines a light on what’s happening and I’m not really trying to convince people one way or the other but as long as I can document what’s happening, maybe I can help in some way," he says.

As of now, Lake Mead is less than 150 feet away from "dead pool," meaning the water level would be too low to flow downriver.

This story was originally published by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.