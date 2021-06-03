’You’ll be missed’: O.J. Simpson reacts to death of defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey

Defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey, best known for his high-profile clients including O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst, Sam Sheppard, and Albert DeSalvo, has died at the age of 87.

Bailey died Thursday in Georgia, according to the Boston Globe , citing a former law partner.

Simpson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing the death of his lawyer and friend, and reminisced about times after his trial when the two would hang out.

“Today I found out I lost a good friend,” Simpson tells his followers.

I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6s8JI3OQVB — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 3, 2021

"F. Lee Bailey was a great guy," Simpson said. "He was the one lawyer, who, every morning came into this little lockup cell they had me in before the trial to talk to me and tell me what to expect that day."

Simpson said Bailey was working on a book before his death about the headline-grabbing 1995 murder trial, including the lawyer's "take on the trial itself."