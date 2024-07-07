Yellowstone National Park Canyon Lodge and Campground temporarily closed after shooting

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY — Yellowstone National Park's Canyon Lodge and Canyon Campground will be closed until at least Monday, July 8, following a shooting incident in the park on July 4.

Guests with reservations for July 6 and 7 should recieve email and/or text messages for additional information. If you did not receive any communications, call Yellowstone's reservations office at 307-344-7311 for further information — hold times may be long due to high call volumes.