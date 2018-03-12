Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Indiana spa

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A Noblesville, Indiana woman says a trip to the spa with her daughters ended with a serious infection and a long stay at the hospital.

Jennifer White said she got the pedicure nearly two weeks ago at “Nails and Lounge” in Noblesville.

Over the next two days, White said she noticed her foot start swelling and turning purple and decided to go to the emergency room.

She was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday with a severe infection and she’s been there for nearly a week.

“I was worried I could possibly lose my toe. I could lose my foot,” said White. “I’m out of work … all for that 35 minutes of getting a pedicure.”

White says the doctors tell her that the scrapings on her foot probably caused a small incision which allowed an infection to enter her foot.

“I’m still here and they’re saying it’s due to the fact that I went to the nail salon… unclean, unsanitary and it’s made the infection settle in my foot,” said White.

According to the Indiana Administrative Code, the use of razor devices to shave, reduce or remove calluses or corns is prohibited at spas in the state.

Nails and Lounge’s manager says they did not use any prohibited devices and that they sanitize and dispose of all tools according to state law. She says they also bleach the pedicure tubs after each use, but have ordered plastic liners for each tub because of this experience.

The spa manager denies that their pedicure caused the infection but says they are open to working with White to pay for her medical bills.