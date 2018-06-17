Wendy's investigating Oklahoma location after multiple videos released of mice inside food packaging

CATOOSA, Okla. -- It's a video Wendy's employees felt they needed to share: a live mouse amongst the hamburger buns, and feces throughout the packaging.

Skylar Frame shared it after she said management did not take action on Thursday.

"I just hear "mouse, mouse, mouse!" I'm like, we do not have mice in this store, what? I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns," Frame said.

The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of this situation and take these matters very seriously, and they've launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance.

Employees said before this was reported, even just this week, loose cigarettes were left in the preparation area.

"The managers they're just like "yeah we'll get to it, yeah it's not really that big of an issue." My boyfriend's mom she called up later and said "is there mice in your store?" The manager at the time, Lillian, she denied that," Frame said.

Last Sunday another employee posted her own video, saying it follows a rat found earlier in the month.

"The next time I found an actual live mouse in there, crawling around, eating all the burger buns. She told me "just take a new rack and get the buns underneath." That was just disgusting because last time there was rat feces it was dribbling underneath every other rack," Samantha Niebelink said.

Both employees said they've noticed multiple health code violations just in the last year, and plan to quit if managers at the Catoosa location don't take action.

"There was this one guy he was sick, he was a sandwich maker, and he was not wearing gloves. He was rubbing his nose, he was making them, and he didn't care if the buns were toasted or not, he was just throwing them out. I thought I was going to throw up," Niebelink said.

Wendy's corporate went on in their statement to say "Nothing is more important... than the safety of our employees and customers" and "We have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe and well-maintained restaurant.

They confirmed the local health department visited the location earlier on Friday and found no violations upon inspection.

