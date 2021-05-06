'We Build The Wall' co-founder Brian Kolfage indicted on tax charges in Florida

Brian Kolfage, who co-founded the "We Build The Wall" project, was indicted on federal tax charges in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Kolfage is also facing fraud charges in New York.

The AP reported that court records show that on his 2019 tax returns, Kolfage underreported his income.

The "We Build the Wall" project, set up to help former President Donald Trump's border wall be built, raised about $25 million.

But according to authorities, Kolfage siphoned tens of thousands of dollars into his personal accounts, The AP reported.

According to The AP, prosecutors in New York charged Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

All three have pled not guilty and are currently out on bail.

Prosecutors initially indicted former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, but he was pardoned on Trump's last day in office.