Video: Louisville police track down girl kidnapped while riding bike, arrest suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family, and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police.

Louisville Police Department spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets that neighbors who witnessed the girl get taken from her Louisville neighborhood on July 2 quickly called 911 with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number.

She says officers responded immediately and saturated the area.

Police found the girl within 30 minutes and arrested 40-year-old Robby Wildt, who was charged with kidnapping a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.

The police department shared body camera footage from the officers who found the girl on its YouTube channel. In the video, you can hear the girl crying and saying, “I want my daddy.”

Two of the officers credited with rescuing the girl have been identified as Jason Burba and Joe Keeling.