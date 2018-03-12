Video appears to show Navy jet encounter with possible UFO speeding across the sky

According to the group's analysis, the object was described as white and shaped in an oval "with no obvious wings or tails." It also did not appear to have an exhaust plume.
The release of the 2015 video comes several months after video was made public of an incident off the San Diego coast that shows Navy pilots encountering a mysterious object in the sky.
Cmdr. David Fravo, who was piloting an F/A-18 during the 2004 Navy training mission, said, "I have never seen anything in my life that has the performance, the acceleration. Keep in mind this thing had no wings."
Fravor also said the object was "moving around, left, right, forward, back" and "the radar starts being jammed."
It was during the video's release in December 2017 in which details were revealed about the Pentagon's secret UFO program -- the $22 million "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program."