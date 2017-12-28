Veteran Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis dies after stroke

Veteran Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis died after suffering a massive stroke on Tuesday night, her employer, Atlanta-based CBS 46, reported.

Davis was 62. She had the stroke at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta while on her way to her step-father's funeral, the station reported.

“Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” CBS 46 posted online. “Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.”

Davis was an award winning anchor. The station reported her awards included the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award, 10 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards, Georgia Association of Broadcasters Gabby Award and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

This story has been updated to reflect Davis was on her way to her step-father's funeral.

