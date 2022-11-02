US Treasury Department targets ISIS network of weapons trafficking

The U.S. Department of Treasury said Tuesday it had sanctioned seven individuals and another entity the U.S. government believes has ties to ISIS terrorist affiliate, ISIS-Somalia.

The move comes just days after a deadly attack in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu which saw multiple car bombs kill at least 100 people, with at least 300 people injured in the attack.

The Treasury Department said, “The individuals and entity designated today are critical nodes for a weapons trafficking network that is closely integrated with ISIS-Somalia.”

“These networks operate primarily between Yemen and Somalia and have strong ties to al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and al-Shabaab,” Treasury said.

Treasury officials say there is a "clear link" between organized crime and terrorism.

The U.S. Treasury said it also sanctioned “a vital supporter of ISIS in Brazil, who has attempted to serve as a liaison for the terrorist group.”