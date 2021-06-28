UN rights chief: Reparations needed for people facing racism

The U.N. human rights chief is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations.

The call comes from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

A year in the making, the report largely hopes to build on momentum around the recent intensified worldwide scrutiny about the blight of racism and its impact on Africans and people of African descent.

It analyzed 190 deaths, mostly in the U.S., to show how law enforcement officers are rarely held accountable for rights violations and crimes against people of African descent.

The U.N.'s report comes as many local governments throughout the U.S. consider taking action on reparations.

Earlier this year, Evanston, Illinois, became the first U.S. city to offer reparations in the form of a $25,000 home improvement credit for those who suffered from discriminatory housing policies.

Other cities, like Detroit, are also weighing actions on reparations.