UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report

House of Commons/AP
In this screen shot taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Johnson faced a grilling from opponents in Parliament as well as a threat from his own party's lawmakers over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties. Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. Johnson and loyal ministers are trying to bring rebels back into line before they submit letters to a party committee calling for the vote. (House of Commons/PA via AP)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:49:07-05

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties.

The document could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.

Johnson's office has promised to publish the report's findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is believed to have concluded her investigation but would not comment on the timing of the report's release.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government had not yet received the report Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.

Some conservative lawmakers have asked for Johnson's resignation, in which he responded that he had “absolutely no intention” of resigning, the Associated Press reported.

Dubbed "partygate," the scandal involves government staffers allegedly gathering and partying while strict COVID-19 measures were imposed in the U.K.

The parties, in particular, were "bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations, and “wine time Fridays, the AP reported.

