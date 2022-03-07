Two Florida wildfires have grown due to debris from Hurricane Michael

More than 15,000 acres across Florida are burning, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Adkins Avenue Fire, Bertha Swamp Road Fire Star Ave Fire are all part of the Chipola Complex Fire.

Firefighters have been battling the flames over the weekend in the Florida Panhandle.

More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated and there is currently no timeline for families to return.

The largest blaze, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire expanded over the weekend and is still a threat, Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the fire originated in Gulf County, east of Panama City.

The agency said the Bertha Swamp Road Fire has grown due to debris left behind from Hurricane Michael.

Winds have pushed the flames through thick, dry dead trees and vegetation that was destroyed during the hurricane.

However, firefighters are hopeful that an increase in humidity and cloud cover on Monday will help reduce the intensity of the fire.

The Star Ave Fire began on Sunday and forced a nursing home to be evacuated, the agency said.

This fire also grew due to debris left over from Hurricane Michael.

Two homes were destroyed in the Adkins Avenue Fire, the FFS said.

Governor DeSantis has already expanded a state of emergency to include all three counties affected.