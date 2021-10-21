Watch
NewsNational

Actions

1 killed, 1 injured on set of Alec Baldwin movie 'Rust'

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Alec Baldwin attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Alec Baldwin
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:02:16-04

A woman was killed Thursday on the set of a movie in New Mexico, authorities say.

"Rust" is being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe New Mexico.

A spokesperson for Alec Baldwin, who is producing the movie, told KOB 4 that a prop gun misfired and resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted UNM Hospital in Albuquerque where she was pronounced dead.

The other individual, a 42-year-old man, was receiving care at a hospital in Santa Fe, the sheriff's office stated.

The incident is under investigation.

"Rust" is set in the 1880s, and follows the life of a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather who killed a rancher, according to IMDB.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light