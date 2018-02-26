Trump met NRA leaders over weekend, says not to be 'afraid' of group

President Donald Trump had lunch with National Rifle Association leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox over the weekend, he said Monday.

The President also said state governors should not be "afraid" of the NRA's lobbying power.

The lunch was announced by the President during a meeting with governors at the White House Monday morning. The White House did not previously announce the meeting or provide a readout.

Trump defended the NRA, saying the gun-rights group wants to act.

"There's no bigger fan of the 2nd Amendment than me and there's no bigger fan of the NRA, and these guys are great patriots they're great people, and they want to do something," the President said.

"They're going to do something -- and they're going to do it, I think, quickly -- I think they want to see it," he added.

Trump told the governors not to be afraid of the NRA, but also said it was OK to fight them every once in a while.

"Don't worry about the NRA, they're on our side," Trump said. "Half of you are so afraid of the NRA, there's nothing to be afraid of."

"And you know what, if they're not with you, we have to fight them every once in a while. That's OK. They're doing what they think is right," he added.

Cox is the executive director of the NRA's lobbying arm, the NRA Institute for Legislative Action. LaPierre is the NRA's CEO. Trump said he also met with David Lehman of the NRA-ILA.