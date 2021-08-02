Transgender weightlifter makes history at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

It didn’t last long but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and that ruled her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

The New Zealander made a heart gesture to the audience with her hands before leaving the competition arena.

Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

Li Wenwen won the gold medal for China. Emily Campbell of Britain took silver and Sarah Robles of the United States won the bronze.