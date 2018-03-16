Too drunk to drive? AAA will tow you and your car home for free this weekend

For many, St. Patrick's Day and a green beer come hand-in-hand. But if you partake too much this weekend, and can't drive your car, you could be in luck.

AAA and Budweiser are teaming up again for their Tow to Go program — a program that will tow you AND your car home for FREE this weekend.

Unlike most AAA services, Tow to Go is open to all divers, not just members. All AAA ask is that those who participate tip their drivers. The program begins Friday and will continue throughout the weekend until Sunday morning.

The companies have been partnering in the program for about 20 years.

Those who want to take advantage of the service should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. For more info or to find out if your area is eligible, visit AAA Website.