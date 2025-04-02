The DOGE days are over?

After a few months of shaking up Washington with DOGE, President Trump has made it clear that he’s ready to move on.

Trump has been praising Elon Musk’s work but suggesting that he’ll be going back to running his companies. In addition, he told reporters that DOGE “will end.”

The White House has not set a timeline for Musk’s exit, and DOGE was never supposed to be a permanent part of the government. However, it appears to be winding down faster than originally anticipated.

Musk recently told Fox News that he hopes to accomplish his cost-cutting goals in the near future.