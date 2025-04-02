Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

The DOGE days are over?

President Donald Trump suggests that Elon Musk may soon be taking a step back from his role in the administration
download24-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter (1).jpg
AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps
Elon Musk speaks at a town hall Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
download24-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converter (1).jpg
Posted

After a few months of shaking up Washington with DOGE, President Trump has made it clear that he’s ready to move on.

Trump has been praising Elon Musk’s work but suggesting that he’ll be going back to running his companies. In addition, he told reporters that DOGE “will end.”

The White House has not set a timeline for Musk’s exit, and DOGE was never supposed to be a permanent part of the government. However, it appears to be winding down faster than originally anticipated.

Musk recently told Fox News that he hopes to accomplish his cost-cutting goals in the near future.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg