The Cranberries' lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, which achieved pop music success in the 90s, has died at the age of 46, O'Riordan's publicist confirmed on Monday.

No cause of death has been released.

"Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today," O'Riordan's publicist said. "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time."

The Cranberries released seven studio albums, beginning in 1993, and most recently in 2017. The band's most popular album, "No Need to Argue," was seven-time platinum selling. The album included one of the band's most popular songs "Zombie."

While The Cranberries were on a brief hiatus, O'Riordan released two solo albums, one in 2007 and another in 2009.