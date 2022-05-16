Watch
Sweden joins Finland in asking for NATO membership

Olivier Matthys/AP
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after convening an online NATO leaders summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will seek Friday to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank that their security is guaranteed as Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine closes in on the capital Kyiv. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Posted at 7:20 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:20:09-04

A second Scandinavian nation has requested to join NATO, the 30-nation military alliance that is opposed by Russia.

Sweden joins Finland to formally request to join the alliance. Membership in the alliance comes with a stipulation of providing military assistance if a member is attacked.

The move of adding Sweden and Findland could further upset the Kremlin, which has sought to weaken the NATO alliance.

The moves by Sweden and Finland come after Russia invaded Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. Had Ukraine been a member of NATO, other nations in the alliance would have been obligated to provide defense for the nation.

While Turkey has expressed reservations about expanding the alliance to include Finland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that NATO members will accept the nation.

"Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership. And therefore, I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership or the accession process."

