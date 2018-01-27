Steve Wynn stepping down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee
CNN
12:34 PM, Jan 27, 2018
50 mins ago
Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials.
Wynn is facing allegations of sexual misconduct following a story in The Wall Street Journal that published on Friday. He denies the allegations. POLITICO was first to report Wynn plans to step down on Saturday.
RNC committee members are being told about his resignation today.