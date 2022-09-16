Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Starbucks plans to make its service even faster, and focus on drive-thru and delivery

Earns Starbucks
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
This is the Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Earns Starbucks
Posted at 6:21 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 20:21:59-04

Coffee giant Starbucks is making some major plans to focus on drive-thru and delivery while speeding up service, the company says.

The company says it plans to invest in new equipment to help make drinks faster while improving systems to serve its products to customers at a higher rate.

Company leadership made the announcement this week at its investor day, where the company laid out plans for the next few years, CNN reported.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said, "We're not reinventing what we do." He said, "We're just reinventing how we do it." 

The company plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025, focusing on delivery-only locations and more drive-thru stores.

In a July open letter, the company said, "The Starbucks business as it is built today is not set up to fully satisfy the evolving behaviors, needs, and expectations of our [employees] or customers. It is not designed for the future we aspire to for ourselves and the communities in which we serve."

Starbucks said it would also offer employee incentives like more paid sick leave and student loan support.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light