AMARILLO — Police said a man who was shot inside a church Wednesday took a gun away from a suspected gunman.

Police investigated the incident at Faith City Mission in Amarillo that originally came in to dispatchers as a call saying there were possible hostages inside a chapel. In a tweet on Twitter, police confirmed it was not a hostage situation when they arrived.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and the man who was shot was taken to a hospital, KFDA television station reports.