Shoplifters casually walk out of California store as shoppers watch

There is a noticeable increase in brazen store thefts in California; the latest, video showing two men casually walking out of a TJ Maxx in a Los Angeles suburb with their arms full of items.

Someone from inside the store recorded video as the two men walk out of the store, pass shoppers and store employees, and into the parking lot.

Organized shoplifting crew hits TJ Maxx in La Canada Flintridge. Prop 47 activities approved by LA County DA George Gascon. @recallgascon pic.twitter.com/VKpS7fHw9Z — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) July 20, 2021

“That looks great,” a person off-camera comments as the men walk by.

One of the suspects has his arms full of clothing on store hangers, the other holding items and wearing a large bag on his back that appears full.

"They didn’t even run out, they walked out," Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz told CBS LA . "And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning."



Several cities in California have reported an increase in shoplifting incidents. Some retailers in the San Francisco area have adjusted their store hours to try and deter would-be shoplifters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday aimed at curbing the recent rise in thefts. The law allows prosecutors to charge suspects with either a misdemeanor or a felony for organized retail theft.

Some are blaming the increase in retail theft on Proposition 47, a 2014 measure that lowered criminal sentences on certain crimes, including shoplifting.