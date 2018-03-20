Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, according to Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore.

Reports indicate that a shooting has taken place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, south of Washington, D.C. According to ABC News, the scene is contained.

The St. Mary County sheriff confirmed the shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

According to the St. Mary's County Public School District, the high school is currently on lockdown.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says agents have been dispatched and are en route to the scene.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

CNN also reports that a spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that state police are in contact are in touch with local law enforcement.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

More on this as it develops.