2 injured in Maryland shooting, suspect later shot and killed at nearby Army base

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick Police Department confirmed Tuesday that two people were critically injured in a shooting incident at a local business, and the suspect was later shot and killed at a nearby Army base.

In a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Frederick Police Department confirmed that two adult male victims were injured in a shooting at the Riverside Technology Park in Frederick. The suspect then made his way to Fort Detrick, where he was shot and killed by personnel at the base.

The victims were airlifted to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police only identified the deceased suspect as a 38-year-old male. They said he was the only shooter involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The press conference came moments after the U.S. Navy confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that an "active shooter incident" took place at Fort Detrick — a nearby Army base — and that sailors were involved in the incident.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

Police said they would hold another press conference regarding the incident at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Frederick is located about an hour west of Baltimore. The area surrounding the shooting is mostly commercial, though there is a charter school in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein on WMAR in Baltimore.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly identified Fort Detrick as a Naval base. While Navy sailors were involved in the incident, the suspect was killed at the Fort Detrick Army base.